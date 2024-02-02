Comedian Rips ‘D-Bag Ex’ Darius Rucker’s Drug-Related Arrest: ‘#Karma’
WHAT A HOOT
When the news broke that country star Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday, his ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley celebrated on X. “All I can say is Karma,” the comedian wrote, adding an emoji heart to the text. In a follow-up post, Quigley fired another shot at the singer, sharing a cheeky bikini selfie with her tongue out that she captioned, “Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma”. Rucker was charged on minor drug offenses for possession of a controlled substance on Thursday. Quigley, who split with Rucker in 2020 after a very brief relationship, narrowly survived a fentanyl-involved overdose that killed three of her friends in 2021. She previously lashed out at Rucker on X after that incident, publicly revealing that the singer hadn’t once reached out to her after the life-threatening scare. Rucker was released from police custody yesterday, mere hours after his arrest, on $10,500 bond.