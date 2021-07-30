CHEAT SHEET
Comedian Michael Che Tries to Claim He Was ‘Hacked’ After Vile Simone Biles Jokes
Comedian Michael Che offered up a scarcely believable mea culpa after he made vile jokes about gymnast Simon Biles on his Instagram story Thursday, a day after Biles withdrew from the Olympics over mental health concerns. The Saturday Night Live star mocked Biles’ mental health and the fact she was sexually assaulted by former team doctor Larry Nassar. “I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head,” he wrote in the story. After widespread outrage, he deleted the story and wrote a seemingly sarcastic new post: “maaannnn, i got hacked today... yall kno i only do jokes about whites and cops. s’all good now i changed my password and everything.” He also deleted every post from his Instagram, something he does routinely.