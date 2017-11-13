Comedian Rebecca Corry Who Accused Louis C.K. Regrets Not Speaking Out ‘That Day’
WHAT IF?
Comedian Rebecca Corry, one of five women who spoke out publicly against Louis C.K., told ABC News on Monday that she regrets not coming forward sooner. “I wanted to sort of pretend like it never happened,” Corry, who says she rejected C.K.’s attempts to masturbate in front of her during a 2005 pilot taping. “I mean, I wanted to do my job. Those opportunities are few and far between. I most certainly didn’t want to be the person that was responsible for shutting down a production, or even being part of the narrative.” Asked what her biggest regret is looking back, Corry said, “If I could do anything differently, it would be that day. I would have shut down production. I would have confronted it, and I would have dealt with it then,” Corry said. “Because I have learned that doing nothing, saying nothing, is not helpful.” Also on Monday, C.K.'s longtime friend Marc Maron said on his popular comedy podcast that he knows Corry personally and wished she had felt comfortable enough to confide in him about what C.K. did to her.
— Matt Wilstein