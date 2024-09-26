Comedian Samantha Bee’s ‘Rude’ Run-In With Diddy and The Umbrella Guy

Comedian Samantha Bee revealed on The Daily Beast Podcast that she had a chance encounter with Diddy “ages and ages ago” and was NOT invited to one of the Bad Boy mogul’s alleged “freak offs,” but hands did get dirty.

Setting the scene, Bee recounted to podcast co-host Joanna Coles that she was at the Democratic National Convention, “I can’t remember which one,” when Diddy walked in with the man then-known as his manservant and umbrella holder, Fonzworth Bentley.

“I was grabbing whomever I could to ask them questions about what was going on. So I went up to him and I said, ‘Do you mind if I ask you a couple of questions,’” said Bee. “And [Diddy’s] voice was very soft.”

She added, “It was in an area where you would expected to be interviewed, too. So, it wasn’t so outrageous.”

After the interview, Bee said Diddy immediately, “like instantly,” turned to Bentley. He “held his hands out helplessly, and his attendant squirted copious amounts of Purell into his hands,” said Bee. “And then he softly rubbed his hands together to extinguish whatever microbes I had put on his hands.”

The way in which it was done was “so rude,” said Bee. “I do understand you shake a lot of people’s hands, and your hands feel dirty, but you don’t typically need to sanitize while the person is standing before you, expressing your disgust.”

However, Bee said she did come away with a thought in remembering that experience. “It occurred to me, in light of all these ‘freak offs,’ it’s always the germaphobes who want to go home and recreate Caligula every Tuesday afternoon.”

Amid ongoing allegations and lawsuits filed against Diddy, as he faces charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, Bentley, real name Derek Watkins, has so far not said a word about his former employer.