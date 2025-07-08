Comedian Slams Fox’s Jesse Watters for Calling Her Conservative

Fox News got ahead of itself when it portrayed Whitney Cummings as a newfound conservative, the comedian said.

Cummings reacted to a Fox segment on Jesse Watters Primetime that touted comments she made about a softening towards guns. “I talked about, now that I’m a mom, I get why conservatives think about or talk about certain things,” Cummings said on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. “Fox News was like, ‘Whitney, now that she’s a mom is a conservative,’” she added, rolling her eyes.

Cummings said the truth is much more nuanced than that: “I’m too left for the right, I’m too right for the left, I’m like, neither of you are going to want me. But I’m used to being an outsider.”

Whitney Cummings at "An Unforgettable Evening" 2025 Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images) JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

During her appearance on Real Time last month, Cummings joked that she’d “always been a very liberal person, maybe even a libtard,” but “once you have a kid, you start having thoughts that have been characterized as conservative.” She then added, “As soon as I had a kid, I was like ‘I need a gun. Now.’”

Watters played a clip of the comments on his show and snarked, “I’m not a doctor, but when women have babies, their brain changes.”

Recently, The Office‘s Rainn Wilson also blasted the network for making him out to be a “MAGA hero” for comments he made on his “Soul Boom” podcast criticizing “left-leaning media.” Wilson said the network took the clip out of context “to boost a convenient narrative by the right-wing press while allowing them to ignore their own obvious bias and outrage propaganda disguised as news.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Political commentator and host at Fox News Jesse Watters appears on air during the Fox News Special prior to President Trump's Joint Address to Congress at the FOX News D.C. Bureau on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On Monday, Maher slammed Fox as well as he and Cummings discussed how she became the network’s latest, supposedly reformed new celebrity conservative.

“They know the truth is not what they write,” Maher said, “But it’s an opportunity to jump in there and go ‘Whitney’s a Republican now!’”

Cummings agreed. “I’m not loyal. I’m not even to an NFL team,” she said. “Because if I overlook your bad behavior, that’s just a cult.”

She stands behind her Real Time comments, however. “Now all I want to do is keep my kids safe, so I get why they want guns,” she told Maher, as she shared that her views on killing animals in self-defense have changed as well. “I used to think, like coyotes, ‘Oh, they were here first.’ Now I’m like, let’s make hats out of that. Let’s kill them slowly to set an example to the other coyotes.’”

For more, listen to Whitney Cummings on The Last Laugh podcast.