‘The Office’ Star Blasts Fox News for Making Him a ‘MAGA Hero’

The Office star Rainn Wilson is setting the record straight about the headlines celebrating him for criticizing “left-leaning media,” claiming the “tiny clip” was “pulled out of context.”

“I guarantee this post won’t make it to @FoxNews,” Wilson wrote Friday. “Recently I was LAUDED by the right-wing Pravda Billionaire-funded news-o-sphere for mildly pressing the brilliant MSNBC journalist and economist @StephRuhle about the left-leaning media for not challenging many narratives from the previous administration and Democratic Party talking points.”

Wilson noted that the clip, in which he called out the “kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration” versus “the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration,” has made him an inadvertent “hero of the MAGA set.”

Many right-wing sites touted Wilson’s comments from his conversation with Ruhle, which took place on his “Soul Boom” podcast Tuesday. He told Ruhle in the clip, “I’m talking about left-leaning news media organizations… were kind of like, ‘La la la la, everything’s fine. Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,’ and really being Cleopatra, queen of denial.”

Fox News aired a segment from host Raymond Arroyo that praised the actor for “waking” people up to the “lies” from the left.

On Fox’s The Five Wednesday, host Greg Gutfeld also celebrated Wilson’s comments, saying the actor had undergone “the evolution from an actor to a fully realized human being.” Gutfeld went so far as to suggest Wilson’s personal beliefs had changed following his podcast comments.

“Every actor begins as a blank slate and they embrace liberal beliefs because everyone around them in their industry embraces it,” Gutfeld said. “They adopt the same beliefs unaware that they just simply took on another role because they’re an actor.”

Wilson said it’s simply not that deep.

“It should be noted that on this very same day, I was being awarded @Time ‘earth award’ for my climate change activism,” Wilson also wrote in his Friday post, “a scientific phenomenon denied & mocked by many who were recently celebrating me.” He insisted the clip was used “to boost a convenient narrative by the right-wing press while allowing them to ignore their own obvious bias and outrage propaganda disguised as news.”

“The bigger question should be why are we all such brain-dead suckers to a toxic two-party system and slobberingly nod along to its twin, distrust-sewing narratives?” he asked, before ending the post with a call for the end of “labels of Red and Blue, MAGA and Libtard,” and for people to “research issues instead of being spoon-fed a convenient, division-inducing political narrative.”