Comedy Central Cancels T.J. Miller’s Series

Comedy Central confirmed Tuesday that the network has canceled T.J. Miller’s original series The Gorburger Show after just one season and on the same day The Daily Beast reported that the comedian assaulted a woman while having sex as students at George Washington University in 2001. A rep for the network, however, claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that the cancellation decision came before the claims, which Miller vehemently denied in a joint statement with his wife, were published by The Daily Beast.