This Comedy Couple Is Quarantined Together and It’s Hilarious

This past Friday, comedian Taylor Tomlinson posted a short video on her popular Instagram account with the caption, “@sammorril and I haven’t been dating that long and shit is getting real. Stay tuned.”

In the video, Tomlinson and her boyfriend, fellow stand-up comic Sam Morril, are scrolling through the impending coronavirus doom on her phone. “I don’t know, I feel like this could get bad, like we could get stuck inside for a long time,” she says. But he’s not worried.

“It’s not going to be bad,” he says. “We’re going to have nothing to do but have sex for weeks. It’s gonna be great.”