Comey Told Trump About Russian Dossier

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
U.S. officials told NBC News that FBI Director James Comey informed President-elect Donald Trump about the existence of unverified allegations regarding Russian ties after an intelligence briefing at Trump Tower last Friday. Comey reportedly spoke with Trump one-on-one about the “dossier” of Russian documents that were detailed in a BuzzFeed News report published this week. A summary of the entire 35 pages was reportedly prepared as background material for the intelligence briefing, but not discussed during the meeting. The allegations in the documents have not been verified.