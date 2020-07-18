Fired Commentator Sues NBC for Heterosexual Discrimination, Which Is a Thing, Maybe
Former NBC Sports hockey commentator Jeremy Roenick has sued his erstwhile employer for wrongful termination on the grounds that the network discriminated against him for being straight. Roenick was fired in December for saying he would like to have a threesome with his wife and fellow NBC sports analyst Kathryn Tappen during a Barstool Sports podcast. He alleges fellow hosts Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski made similarly vulgar remarks during 2018 broadcasts of Olympic figure skating. Roenick also claims that when he asked NBC executive Sam Flood about the comments, Flood responded that Weir “is gay and can say whatever.” The former NHL analyst alleges he was the one who was fired “because of his sex and sexual orientation” and because of his support for Donald Trump in 2017. NBC told The Wrap the company had not yet seen the complaint.