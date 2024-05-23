Company Abandons Plan to Auction Elvis’ Graceland After Judge Stalls Foreclosure
LEFT THE BUILDING
A company that had sought to auction off Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis will no longer proceed after a judge blocked the foreclosure following explosive claims of fraud. A representative for Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC on Wednesday told Reuters that it would withdraw its claims over the property. The news agency was informed about the decision shortly after a Tennessee judge issued an injunction for the sale and indicated that Elvis’ granddaughter, Riley Keough, would likely win her lawsuit against the company. The Hollywood actress had accused Naussany Investments of fraudulently claiming that her mother—Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter—had used Graceland as collateral for a $3.8 million loan from the company which she did not pay back before her death last year. Keough claimed documents that the company used to evidence the loan used forged signatures, while a Florida notary public listed in the paperwork said in an affidavit that she had never met Lisa Marie Presley and didn’t notarize her signature.