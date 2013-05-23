Company Halts ‘Ghetto’ Tours

CHEAT SHEET
A tour bus company in New York has announced that they will “cease all tours” to the Bronx after they inflamed residents by selling it as a “ghetto tour.” The company, “Real Bronx Tours,” catered to a European crowd, offering a $45 trip that included a visit to the South Bronx—where they assured customers they would remain a “safe distance” away from the people. The company told riders that the Bronx represents “one of the darkest chapters” of the city’s history. Angry Bronx residents say it's a false claim. “Those days are over, the Bronx is being rebuilt, it's rising again," said Bronx resident Bobby Sanabria.