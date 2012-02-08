CHEAT SHEET

    INDIANA

    Company, Union Fined in Stage Collapse

    Six months after a stage collapse that killed seven people at the Indiana State Fair last August, state officials have fined the State Fair Commission, a stagehands’ union, and a private company for the accident. The company, Mid-America Sound Corp., was hit with the heaviest fine, $63,000, for “knowing violations” of safety regulations that led to the collapse. The fair commission and union both incurred small fines; the union objected on the grounds that it is not an employer that can be held liable for accidents.

