‘Complete Moron’ Trump Announces WWII Victory Day on Wrong Date

President Donald Trump announced in a late-night post that the U.S. will now celebrate Victory Day on May 8 to commemorate the end of World War II, but critics quickly pointed out that only the war in Europe came to an end in May. The Americans—quite famously—continued to fight the Japanese until August. 1945.

The president also said he wants to replace Veterans Day, which Congress made a federal holiday in 1954, and to go back to celebrating the end of World War I on Nov. 11 instead.

“Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result in World War II,” Trump wrote Thursday night in a Truth Social post. “I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.”

Germany surrendered on May 8, 1945, and France and Poland celebrate May 8 as Victory Day marking the end of hostilities in Europe in World War II. The U.K. also commemorated the 50th and 75th anniversaries of Victory in Europe Day in 1995 and 2020, respectively, but their main memorial is Remembrence Day on Nov. 11.

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day in 2020. The election had been called for Joe Biden but Trump was refusing to acknowledge his loss. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Germany did surrender on May 8, but the Allies were still at war with Japan in the Pacific theatre for several more months. The U.S. bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, while the Soviets invaded Japanese-occupied Manchuria in northeast China on Aug. 9.

“We won World War II on August 15, 1945, when the Japanese surrendered,” former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann wrote in a post on X. “Trump is a complete moron.”

The president’s claim of unique American bravery is also likely to get some pushback from several of the Allies, including Russia, which has long emphasized the 9 million Soviet troops and 19 million Soviet civilians who died fighting Nazi Germany’s military campaigns on the European war’s eastern front, Politico reported.

More than 43,000 British civilians were also killed during German bombing campaigns in the U.K.

“We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. “That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

Under Trump’s plan, Nov. 11 would no longer be dedicated to honoring American veterans, who are currently celebrated every year for their “patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

President Trump attended the New York City Veterans Day Parade in 2019. The last time Congress tried to change the holiday, lawmakers faced a massive backlash and were forced to reverse course. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Veteran’s Day was first celebrated in 1919 as Armistice Day to commemorate “the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory,” in World War I, according to then-President Woodrow Wilson.

Congress made Armistice Day a national holiday in 1938, and in 1954, the legislature changed the word “Armistice” to “Veterans” to honor not just World War I veterans but American veterans of all wars. It’s not clear whether the president can unilaterally change it.

Congress changed the date in 1971 and faced such a widespread backlash that it was forced to change it back to Nov. 11.

“It was quite apparent that the commemoration of this day was a matter of historic and patriotic significance to a great number of our citizens,” according to the VA.

Restoring the original date “supported the desires of the overwhelming majority of state legislatures, all major veterans service organizations and the American people.”