Trump Orders Four Mile Military Parade for his 79th Birthday

President Donald Trump is making plans for a military parade in Washington, D.C., on his 79th birthday, according to a report.

A source in the capital told the Washington City Paper that Trump has earmarked June 14—which is the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army—for the event.

The display of military might will march around four miles from the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, to the White House, the D.C. source told the publication.

The report said that local officials are only now hearing of plans for the parade and that no formal request has been made for their assistance.

Arlington County Board Chair Takis Karantonis told the City Paper that the White House had given the county a “heads up” about the parade on Friday, with only 10 weeks until the event.

He said “the parade’s scope ” was ” unclear” and that no firm details were disclosed.

Other unnamed officials told the paper that a big military parade will require a huge amount of coordination between the six branches of the armed forces, along with several federal agencies and regional officials.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

President Trump previously pushed for a grand military parade in 2018 during his first term in the White House but was stymied by estimates the event would cost $92 million, according to the Associated Press.

The event had been slated to include tanks, fighter jets, and historic military planes.

The plans emerged after Trump’s 2017 visit to France where he witnessed the Paris Bastille Day celebrations which included displays of heavy military machinery. Trump said the U.S. is “going to have to try and top” the French display, according to the AP.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch a U.S. military aircraft flyover at the "2020 Salute to America." Carlos Barria/REUTERS

When that parade failed to materialize, Trump pushed for tanks to be displayed in D.C. during Independence Day celebrations in 2019. The inclusion of military vehicles in the “Salute to America” pageant contributed to the event costing taxpayers over $13 million—double the cost of previous celebrations, according to Politico.

No tanks were included in the same event the following year.