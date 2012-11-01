Con Ed: Manhattan Power Back by Saturday

CHEAT SHEET
Con Edison, New York's power company, said Thursday morning that they expected power to be restored to most of Manhattan by Friday or Saturday. The good news comes on the heels of the announcement that power has already been restored to 225,000 customers, including some in lower Manhattan, although there are still 667,000 customers without power in the city as a whole. Meanwhile, the Long Island Power Authority said there are still 750,000 without power in the suburban Nassau and Suffolk counties, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday had suffered the most power damage.