Conan and Andy Richter Reunite

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
At least one person in Los Angeles will look familiar to soon-to-be Tonight Show host Conan O’Brien. Former Late Night couch potato sidekick Andy Richter will move to the 11:35 p.m. timeslot with Conan and be the announcer for the show when Conan takes over for Jay Leno on June 1. Much like in the past, he will appear in comedy skits as well. Richter previously spent seven years at Late Night before headlining Andy Richter Controls the Universe and Andy Parker, P.I., two short-lived but relatively well-received sitcoms.