Conan O’Brien Announced as Oscars Host

Shortly after Megyn Kelly called her a “pig,” Rachel Zegler apologized for her post-election take. Last week, Zegler reportedly wrote “f*** Donald Trump“ in her Instagram stories, followed by: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.” The sentiment set off conservative Kelly, who used her Sirius XM show to call for Zegler’s firing from Disney’s live-action Snow White film. “She has to go right now,” Kelly said, echoing other outraged Trump supporters. “There’s something wrong with this person.” Zegler has since apologized. “I let my emotions get the best of me,” she wrote in her Instagram stories on Thursday. “Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am very sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.” While the “week has been emotional for so many of us,” she continued, “I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”
