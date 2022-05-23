Conan O’Brien Sells Podcast Network for Whopping $150 Million
TEAM COCO
Conan O’Brien has struck a whopping $150 million deal with Sirius XM for his Team Coco podcast network and digital media company. The package includes ten podcasts, including the hit “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” which ranked 26th of all podcasts in weekly listeners during the first quarter of 2022, The Wall Street Journal reports. Team Coco also includes shows like “Parks and Recollection,” a spinoff of the NBC show Parks and Recreation, and “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan.” With the deal, O’Brien agreed to provide talent for at least five years. “When I started in television my ultimate goal was to work my way up to radio,” O’Brien said in a statement. “This new deal with Sirius builds on the great relationship that began several years ago with a team that is the standout in their field.”