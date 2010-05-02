Conan Opens Up About NBC

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Media Decoder
Appearing on television for the first time since he left NBC, Conan O’Brien told 60 Minutes Sunday that his departure from the network was like "a marriage breaking up suddenly, violently, quickly." Of losing his dream job to Jay Leno, O'Brien said: "I got very depressed at times." And when asked about his new beard, O’Brien responded: "That was my small victory, you know," he said, referring to his beard. "O.K., so I lost The Tonight Show, but I'll show them—I'll stop shaving." The funnyman also discussed his new nationwide tour, which helped distract him from his post-Tonight Show sorrow, and talked about his deal to host a late-night show for TBS in the fall.