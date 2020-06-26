Condé Nast Reportedly Suspends Bon Appétit Video Editor, Citing Unspecified ‘Concerns’
Condé Nast has suspended a Bon Appétit video editor over unspecified “concerns” the company said had been raised about him, Business Insider reports. Condé Nast Entertainment President Oren Katzeff was quoted as telling staffers that Matt Hunziker had been suspended “pending investigation.” “There have been many concerns raised about Matt that the company is obligated to investigate and he has been suspended until we reach a resolution,” a representative for the media company told Business Insider. Three employees reportedly said they believe Hunziker was sidelined over social media posts he’d written that criticized the company’s handling of racism among staffers. Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigned earlier this month over allegations of racism, and he was followed by Condé Nast vice president Matt Duckor, who was accused of refusing to feature more people of color in video content.