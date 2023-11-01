Condé Nast to Cut 5 Percent of Staff After Audiences Move to TikTok
NOT QUICK ENOUGH
Condé Nast, the publisher of titles such as Vogue, The New Yorker, and Vanity Fair, plans to lay off about 5 percent of its staff, it told The New York Times. That amounts to roughly 270 employees. CEO Roger Lynch told staffers in a Wednesday memo that the cuts were a response to declines in digital advertising, online traffic, and its audience’s apparent obsession with apps like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. The cuts will coincide with the partial sunsetting of Condé Nast Entertainment, its production arm designed to lift its publications’ content to film or TV. (The company told the Times it would retain the brand.) Condé Nast has about 5,400 employees, and it expects the layoffs to begin over the next few months.