Condoleezza Rice Backs Out of Rutgers Commencement

Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice backed out of giving the commencement address at Rutgers University on May 18 amid growing protests from students and faculty. "Commencement should be a time of joyous celebration for the graduates and their families," Rice said in a statement. "I understand and embrace the purpose of the commencement ceremony and I am simply unwilling to detract from it in any way." About 50 students had staged a sit-in in a Rutgers administration building to protest Rice's speech, and faculty groups were planning a "teach-in" to discuss the issue with students and the public.