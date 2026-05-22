Confused Trump, 79, Shows Off Three-Month-Old Front Page

President Donald Trump has seemingly lost track of time on social media, posting a newspaper front page from three months ago.

The 79-year-old’s Truth Social post—captioned “Have it!!! Great. President DJT”—featured a front cover from The New York Post, headlined “Trump wins gold” and praised him for his “‘winning’ economic message in State of the Union.”

The president’s State of the Union address took place in February, where he rambled for a record 107 minutes, claiming the economy was “roaring like never before,” blaming Democrats for the affordability crisis, and claiming that he had saved the nation and made it the “hottest” on Earth.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

It is unclear what the president intended by posting the old newspaper image, though his late-night social media tirades have become increasingly ambiguous, chaotic, and, in some cases, offensive.

In February, one post included an image of Barack and Michelle Obama with their faces superimposed on the bodies of apes.

He also posted a chilling threat against Iran in April, saying, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The president’s online posting sprees often come in the small hours, raising questions about his sleep patterns. He also has a habit of appearing to fall asleep during presidential appointments in the Oval Office.

Earlier this month, an analysis by the Daily Beast revealed the shocking extent of Trump’s late-night posting. It found that in April, he posted on 80 percent of nights, leaving only five nights when he could have gotten a full night’s sleep.

Meanwhile, the front page he posted shows that a lot can happen in three months.

Now, Trump is looking down the barrel of a midterm disaster, with indicators suggesting Democrats are on course to make big gains in Congress.

Trump’s approval ratings have nosedived, with a New York Times/Siena poll published Tuesday putting his approval rating at just 37 percent, down from 41 percent in January.

Pollster Nate Silver compiled a polling average that painted an equally gloomy picture for Trump. It put his disapproval rating at 58.6 percent, beating his first-term worst of 57.9 percent, and Joe Biden’s worst of 58.3 percent.

It is the worst presidential average since George W. Bush left the White House.

New polling released Wednesday by Quinnipiac identified his handling of the economy as a particular concern for voters.

Just one in three, or 33 percent, were happy with his approach to the economy, with people feeling the squeeze from the rising cost of living. That number was down five points, from 38 percent in mid-April.

It is the lowest approval he’s had on the economy in both of his terms.

Trump’s State of the Union also took place just three days before he started a war with Iran, which has tanked his approval even more.

On top of claiming the lives of 13 Americans, it has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil flows during peacetime.

Its closure by Iran has sparked a global energy crisis and caused gas prices at the pump to creep toward $5, only worsening affordability concerns.