Confused Trump, 79, Accidentally Boosts Anti-MAGA Troll Account

President Donald Trump has accidentally boosted a post from one of social media’s biggest anti-MAGA trolls.

Trump, 79, shared a compilation of posts praising his performance on the first stop of his “affordability tour‚” during which the president called the affordability crisis a hoax.

Among the handful of statements sharing legitimate approval for the president was “Gary Peterson,” a troll account that has gained tens of thousands of followers for its brutal mocking of Trump supporters.

President Donald Trump’s post to Truth Social included an account, “Gary Peters,” which frequently trolls him and his supporters. Truth Social

There were some telltale signs that Peterson’s post was not from a Trump supporter who attended Tuesday night’s rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

As first noted by MeidasTouch, Peterson altered an image accompanying his post to make the backdrop of the stage read, “BIGGER PRICES, LOWER PAYCHECKS.” The real sign portrayed the message “LOWER PRICES, BIGGER PAYCHECKS.” The account also wrote that the Trump rally was at a “church,” even though it was held at a casino.

President Trump’s rally at Mount Pocono Church shows an inspiring message that American is winning, all thanks to the Trump Effect. pic.twitter.com/K2NsWcVwvU — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) December 10, 2025

The post also did not make much sense as written.

Clearly mocking MAGA supporters, Peterson wrote, “President Trump’s rally at Mount Pocono Church shows an inspiring message that American is winning, all thanks to the Trump Effect.”

In reality, there appeared to be much more blowback for Trump’s dismissal of rising costs at the rally. Despite polls showing he is bleeding support from independents over his failure to lower everyday prices, Trump, who Forbes estimates is worth $6.4 billion, has continued to insist there is no affordability issue.

Perhaps that is why Trump and his team had to settle for a post like Peterson’s to try to spin the president’s weeknight rambling into a success.

Spending any time on Peterson’s profile, which has 64,000 followers and claims in its bio to be the account of a patriotic “mall Santa,” quickly reveals that it is a parody.

His newest post on Wednesday reads, “In my mall village, no one’s Christmas wish comes true until they prove their worth with a Trump Gold Card.” Attached is an image of Santa Claus holding cards with Trump’s face on them—the president’s way of fast-tracking permanent U.S. residency to those willing to pay $1 million.

My latest piece hangs proudly in our home to thank President Trump for ensuring that we Mall Santas never have to face imprisonment for spreading Christmas cheer and Straightriotism again. #KeepChristmasLegal pic.twitter.com/HJgF7HpSEE — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) December 9, 2025

Peterson’s final post before being boosted by Trump—aside from the Pennsylvania “praise” post itself—was shared on Tuesday morning. It was a fake painting of a shirtless, ripped Trump smiling next to Santa Claus, hanging over a modern fireplace.