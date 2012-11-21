Congolese Rebels Head for Capital

CHEAT SHEET
After capturing the eastern city of Goma, rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have set their sights on the capital, Kinshasa—and President Joseph Kabila. The African nation’s leader has been holding talks with the heads of government in Rwanda and Uganda—two countries a United Nations panel of experts accused of backing M23, the rebel group. M23 has accumulated 2,000 fighters from the Congolese Army and 700 policemen since it first assembled on the heels of an Army mutiny in April. On Tuesday, speaking to a crowded football stadium, the group’s spokesman, Lt. Col. Vianney Kazarama, declared “the journey to liberate [D.R.] Congo has started now.”