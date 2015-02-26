Congress Braces for DHS Funding Deadline

CHEAT SHEET
The Senate is set to vote on a clean Department of Homeland Security funding bill at 10 a.m. Friday, meeting a deadline to avoid a shutdown of the agency. But House Republicans said Thursday they plan to reject the measure and instead propose a three-week stopgap funding bill to buy more time in negotiating a broader immigration bill that would block President Obama’s executive actions. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid had already sent out an email emphasizing that Senate Democrats would not concede to any joint negotiations on the financing measure. Congress must pass a bill by midnight Saturday to avoid the shutdown.