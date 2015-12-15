Congress Clinches Deal on Spending Bill

CHEAT SHEET
House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republican lawmakers late Tuesday that congressional leaders have struck a deal on a $1.1 trillion, year-end tax and spending package. The omnibus package will avert a government shutdown and fund the government through October 2016. Lawmakers also reached an agreement on tax extensions amounting to around $750 billion in breaks, including some that will be permanent. The package would also lift a 40-year ban on exporting U.S. crude oil, which the GOP saw as a victory, as well as the reauthorization and expansion of aid for emergency workers suffering from ailments related to the 9/11 attacks. The House and the Senate are expected to vote on the legislation Thursday.