Congress Lets Hemp Bloom

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Oregonian
Weed, it's not just for smoking! Congress agreed on a new farm bill Monday that contains an amendment allowing colleges, universities, and state agriculture departments to grow hemp for research purposes. Marijuana's non-intoxicating cousin can be used to make everything from rope clothes to cooking oil. "By including language easing restrictions on industrial hemp in states where it is legal, Congress sends an important message that we are ready to examine hemp in a more appropriate way," said co-sponsor Rep. Earl Blumenthal of Oregon.