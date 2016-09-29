Congress May Rewrite Saudi 9/11 Law

CHEAT SHEET
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are prepared to rewrite legislation that would allow victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to sue Saudi Arabia, less than a day after Congress overrode President Obama’s veto of the original version of the bill. They are said to be concerned the measure would leave U.S. soldiers vulnerable to retaliation from foreign governments. “I would like to think there’s a way we can fix so that our service members do not have legal problems overseas while still protecting the rights of the 9/11 victims,” Ryan said Thursday.