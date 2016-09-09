Congress Passes Bill Allowing 9/11 Families to Sue Saudi Arabia

Read it at Washington Post
The House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation that would allow families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia over alleged ties to the terrorist attack. The bill, which had passed the Senate in May, will likely be vetoed by President Obama. Leaders in the House called the vote a "moral imperative" to allow the suit, as the 15th anniversary of the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks approaches this weekend. The White House has claimed that the measure will harm relations between the two countries.