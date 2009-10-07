Congress to Debate Gay Marriage?

CHEAT SHEET
Congress has no intention of debating same-sex marriage at the national level, but that doesn’t mean the issue won’t find its way onto the House and Senate floor: The District of Columbia City Council is hoping to approve same-sex marriage within the District before Christmas and, as part of D.C.’s unique governing arrangement, Congress will have 30 days to review the Council’s actions before they become law. While it appears as though Congress will quietly avoid the issue, some Republicans are trying to gin up an opposition. “I hate to say this, but I think this is going to be rough sledding," said Rep. Jim Moran (D-Va.). "I don't think [conservatives] are going to give us a pass...I don't think we can always escape this issue coming to the floor." Moran predicted that, should the issue come up on the House floor, 80 Democrats will bail on it, which would be enough to defeat it.