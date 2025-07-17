Two rival Wisconsin lawmakers went toe to toe in a brutal exchange of insults during a live broadcast outside the U.S. Capitol.

GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden and Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan squared off as Pocan was being interviewed by Spectrum News alongside Wisconsin Republican Tony Wied.

During the on-air clash, Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, told Pocan to “seek mental health counseling,” while Pocan fired back with a pointed, “Are you drinking right now?”

Mark Pocan and Derrick Van Orden are said to have been feuding since 2021. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The feud began hours earlier on social media, after Pocan slammed Republicans for backing President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful” spending bill which could strip million of Americans of their Medicaid coverage.

The next day, Van Orden interrupted Pocan’s live interview by revving the engine of his motorcycle as he rode past before jumping into the broadcast.

“Have you lost your mind?” Van Orden said. “People read the stuff you...”

“I saw your drunken tweet at 1:30 a.m.,” Pocan cut in, referring to Van Orden’s post in response to a New Yorker cartoon Pocan had shared criticizing Medicaid cuts.

Wisconsin is getting $1,000,000,000 a year plus up to Medicade per year.



If any Wisconsinite loses coverage it will be due to incompetence, mismanagement, and malice by @GovEvers



Seek mental health counseling. https://t.co/3YkuiG9IFA — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) July 16, 2025

“Wisconsin is getting $1,000,000,000 a year plus up to Medicade [sic],” Van Orden wrote on X. “Seek mental health counseling.”

Pocan replied hours later: “Only an idiot both votes to cut Medicaid and can’t spell it.”

The pair then continued their harsh exchange of words in front of the cameras on Wednesday.

“You’ve got a problem,” Van Orden said. “I don’t know what it is, but I encourage you to seek mental health counseling. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Pocan—smiling broadly throughout the exchange—responded, “Why are you so afraid to debate anyone? Debate me on the Big Beautiful Bill.”

Van Orden then lashed out at Pocan for never having a “job in his entire life other than politics,” to which Pocan replied: “I’ve owned a small business for 37 years.”

The exchange got even more heated as Von Orden claimed Pocan “funnels over $500,000 a year of his campaign money to buy signs” from his printing company.

“OK, look that up,” Pocan added “Oh my God, are you drinking right now, Derrick? That’s the real question. Alright.”

GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden likes to arrive at Congress on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In a statement, a spokesperson for Pocan told Spectrum News: “Without seeing the clip, Mark tried to get Van Orden on camera to explain why he voted on the big ugly law. He continues to have an open invitation to debate him.”

In his own response, Van Orden told the outlet that Pocan is “clearly mentally ill.”

“Pocan is losing his mind because he’s afraid of being primaried. This is everything he voted against by voting ‘no’ on the One, Big, Beautiful Bill: $1,000,000,000 for BadgerCare, $500,000,000 for rural healthcare infrastructure, additional tax breaks for seniors, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, closing the border, crop insurance, adjusting reference prices, and opening base acres.”