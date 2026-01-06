Congresswoman, 88, Faces Own Staffer, 40, In Run For Her Seat

Eleanor Holmes Norton, 88, who has represented the District of Columbia since 1991, is facing a challenge from one of her longtime staffers in the upcoming midterms.

Trent Holbrook, 40, who has been at Norton’s side for more than eight years, told The Washington Post that he intends to launch a campaign for his former boss’s seat on Wednesday after what he described as a “good” conversation with her about the decision.

“I don’t consider myself to be running against Congresswoman Norton,” Holbrook told the outlet. “If Congresswoman Norton was running a campaign that I thought would win, you know, I wouldn’t be here. But that’s not where we’re at right now,” he added.

Norton has represented Washington, D.C. in Congress since 1991. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Holbrook’s decision comes amid growing pressure from Norton’s close colleagues for her to retire.

“It’s in her best interest, and the interest of D.C., for her to serve her current term but then end her extraordinary service in Congress and not seek reelection next year,” wrote Donna Brazile, Norton’s former chief of staff, in an opinion piece for the Post.

Similarly, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said that “it’s become obvious” that Norton should retire, adding that everyone should give the congresswoman “space to figure out the timing of her announcement.”

Trent Holbrook praised Norton for her years as a lawmaker. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Meanwhile, the oldest member of the House has said that she will run for reelection, though her office later clarified those comments, saying that “no decision has been made” yet about her candidacy.

In October, after scammers entered Norton’s home disguised as a cleaning crew and stole $4,400, she was described as showing “early signs of dementia” in a police report. The New York Times also reported that Norton often has trouble recognizing people and frequently needs staff aides to remind her where she is during hearings—claims her office has denied.

“I think it’s evident that she’s not going to successfully run,” Holbrook told the Post about the woman he has served as senior legislative counsel for over the past three years, while continuing to praise the congresswoman as “one of the most successful lawmakers in American history.”

Norton was described in a police report as showing early signs of "dementia." Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The would-be D.C. candidate—who, if successful in his bid, would become a nonvoting delegate, meaning he could introduce bills, participate in House committees, and vote in committees but not on the final passage of legislation on the House floor due to D.C.’s lack of statehood—emphasized that he had not given much thought to running for Congress until recently. His LinkedIn states that he worked for Norton until January 2026.

Under President Donald Trump, 79, the Republican-led House voted to overhaul the city’s criminal justice system in line with his demands. Trump also declared a “crime emergency” in D.C. and deployed law enforcement, including the National Guard, to the capital.

“We’re at such an important moment right now,” Holbrook told the Post, before stating that he “couldn’t not” run.