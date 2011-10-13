Conn. Man Found Guilty of Murder

A Connecticut jury found a paroled burglar guilty of 17 counts, including murder, in the deadly home invasion of a local family that killed a woman and her two daughters in a case so gruesome that it reinforced efforts to bring the death penalty. Joshua Komisarjevsky, 31, was found guilty of six capital felony counts, and he will have a death-penalty hearing on Oct. 24 before the same jury. Komisarjevsky is the second man to be convicted in the killings of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters, Hayley, 17, and Michaela, 11. His accomplice, Steven Hayes, was convicted last year and sentenced to die by lethal injection. Komisarjevsky admitted to tying Hayley and Michaela to their beds, sexually molesting Michaela and beating their father, Dr. William Petit, the sole survivor of the deadly home invasion, with a baseball bat. Komisarjevsky insisted he never intended for anyone to die.
