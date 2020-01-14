CHEAT SHEET
Connecticut Police Solve 32-Year-Old Baby Murder Cold Case
Connecticut police said Tuesday that they solved a cold case through DNA and forensic genealogy to identify the mother who left her baby abandoned under a tree in 1988. Police said that Karen Kuzmak Roche was 25 years old when she abandoned her baby, who had frozen to death when he was found wrapped in a blanket. Police said they believe she will not be charged due to the 20-year statute of limitations. Kuzmak remorsefully admitted to police on Jan. 2 that she was the baby’s mother and that she left her son at the base of a tree during a difficult period in her life, police said. Meriden police reportedly adopted the child, named him David Paul, and held an annual graveside ceremony in honor of his memory.