CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Connecticut Police Solve 32-Year-Old Baby Murder Cold Case

    COLD CASE

    Emma Tucker

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    Connecticut police said Tuesday that they solved a cold case through DNA and forensic genealogy to identify the mother who left her baby abandoned under a tree in 1988. Police said that Karen Kuzmak Roche was 25 years old when she abandoned her baby, who had frozen to death when he was found wrapped in a blanket. Police said they believe she will not be charged due to the 20-year statute of limitations. Kuzmak remorsefully admitted to police on Jan. 2 that she was the baby’s mother and that she left her son at the base of a tree during a difficult period in her life, police said. Meriden police reportedly adopted the child, named him David Paul, and held an annual graveside ceremony in honor of his memory.

    Read it at WFSB