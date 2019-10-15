CHEAT SHEET
Connecticut Woman Arrested After Biting Off Ex’s Finger, Showing It Off on Facebook: Police
A 34-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested after she allegedly bit off her ex's middle finger and posted about it on Facebook, The Hartford Courant reports. Anna Lindo was charged with first-degree assault and disorderly conduct after police say she drove to her ex's house on Sunday night armed with a brick and physically fought with him. According to Lt. Paul Cicero, the man had his arms around Lindo to prevent her from attacking him and she either cut or bit off his middle finger. Police said they couldn't determine whether teeth or a sharp object was used to amputate the finger, but noted that Lindo did not have a knife or sharp object with her during the attack. The man then drove himself to the hospital and Lindo left with his finger, later holding it up in several videos posted to Facebook. “She had no qualms about putting that on social media,” Cicero said, adding that Lindo “refused to be interviewed” by police.
Lindo's mother then reportedly called police after finding the finger in her car. Officials retrieved the finger from the car's dashboard and sent it to the hospital but doctors said they could not reattach it to the man's hand. Lindo's bail is set for $250,000.