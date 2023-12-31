Conor McGregor Announces UFC Comeback Fight While Swilling Wine

With typical understatment, Conor McGregor announced Sunday that he will fight Michael Chandler in June for “the greatest comeback of all time.” The mixed-martial arts star, who has not been in the octagon since he broke his leg in 2021, swilled a glass of red wine as he tipped fans to the June 29 bout in Las Vegas. He also said the fight would take place in the 185-pound weight class, about 30 pounds about his usual weight, so he might want to have some steak with that wine. McGregor’s last major fight was swinging at Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, and sending him to the emergency room in June.