Conor McGregor Secures UFC Comeback Title in 40-Second Round in Las Vegas
BAM!
The Irish former two-time welterweight mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor secured his comeback at the UFC 246 to a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas Saturday night by knocking out American favorite Donald Cerrone just 40 seconds. McGregor had several run-ins with the law and has been largely absent from the ring for the last three years after skyrocketing to fame. “I feel really good, and I came out of here unscathed,” McGregor said after the fight, according to the Associated Press. “I’m in shape. We’ve got work to do to get back to where I was.” McGregor first injured Cerrone with a bloodying punch and then secured the winning knockout with a kick to the jaw less than a minute into the fight.