Conrad Bain Dies at 89

Conrad Bain, the star of the ’70s and ’80s sitcom Diff’rent Strokes, has died, his daughter confirmed Wednesday. He was just three weeks short of his 90th birthday. Bain had a long career of playing professional characters such as doctors and lawyers before his breakout part, a conservative neighbor of Maude on Maude. After that show ended, Bain landed his own sitcom, Diff’rent Strokes, where he played a Park Avenue widower who adopted two young black boys from Harlem—a rare sight on 1970s television.