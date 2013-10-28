Conrad Murray Released from Prison

CHEAT SHEET
Conrad Murray, convicted in 2011 for involuntary manslaughter for his alleged role in Michael Jackson’s death, was released from prison early Monday morning. Murray served two of his four-year sentence, since California law gives an additional credit for each day served. A cardiologist, Murray had been hired to serve as Jackson’s personal physician ahead of his comeback tour in 2009, and Murray testified in his trial that he gave Jackson nightly infusions of propofol to treat Jackson’s insomnia. A jury found him guilty of negligence after the marathon two-month trial, although Murray has remained unremorseful. He is no longer licensed to practice medicine.