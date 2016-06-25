Conservative Columnist Leaves GOP Over Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Conservative columnist George Will says he has left the Republican Party over his opposition to Donald Trump, according to a report from conservative website PJ Media. "This is not my party," Will said at a Federalist Society event on Friday, adding that he formally changed his party affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated. He said the conservatives opposed to Trump should "make sure he loses" and "grit their teeth for four years and win the White House."