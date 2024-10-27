Conservatives Want Trump to Be Their ‘Big Strong Daddy’

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.
On Wednesday night, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson stepped onto a Georgia stage and revealed to the world that he wants “Daddy” Donald Trump to give the country “a vigorous spanking” if he gets re-elected.
And to this, The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie has but one reaction: “What the entire f--- was that?”
ADVERTISEMENT
But co-host Andy Levy, Fox News’ former reigning libertarian punching bag, might know what was behind Carlson’s bizarre diatribe.
Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.
Levy recalls arguing before the 2016 presidential election to the late Lou Dobbs, a longtime conservative pundit on the network, that there was “a strain of conservatism that just wants a ‘big strong daddy’ figure.” Dobbs just laughed, Levy says, but he thinks Carlson’s outburst stems from “exactly” the same desire.
“Look as a rule, I don’t kink-shame,” he adds. “And I really do believe that what consenting adults do in the bedroom or anywhere else in private is their own business. But the idea that [Carlson] wants to reveal himself like this is wild to me.”
Plus! Daniel Nichanian, the editor-in-chief of Bolts, a digital magazine that covers political change, joins the pod to break down the outlet’s Cheat Sheet to the 2024 General Elections, explaining which local races are the ones to keep an eye on.
“No matter what happens in any one race… there’s really a ton happening around the country, at the state level, at the county level, that is going to have a huge impact on people’s lives,” he explains.
Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.