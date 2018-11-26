Conspiracy Theorist Jerome Corsi Says Mueller Offered Him Plea Deal

Jerome Corsi, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and associate of Roger Stone, says he was offered a plea deal by special counsel Robert Mueller—but he won’t take it, CNN reported Monday. Corsi—who said earlier this month that he expected to face charges for lying to federal investigators—told CNN he was offered a deal to plea on one count of perjury, but is refusing to accept the deal because he does not believe he “willfully lied.”

“They can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie,” Corsi told CNN, adding that he does not know what will happen next. Corsi was questioned by Mueller about his links to Stone, who has been under investigation for his interactions with WikiLeaks.