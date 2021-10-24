CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Container Ship Carrying Mining Chemicals Burning Off British Columbia, Canada
ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER
Read it at Reuters
Ships traveling near the site where a a section of a container ship is on fire off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, have been warned to divert their routes. A fire started onboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is carrying mining chemicals, late Saturday. Sixteen of the ship’s 21 crew members were immediately evacuated and the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards are closely monitoring the situation, warning of potential environmental hazards. As of Sunday morning, only the containers, and not the actual ship, were ablaze. “Mariners are advised to stay clear of the area. Currently there is no safety risk to people on shore, however the situation will continue to be monitored,” the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement.