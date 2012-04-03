Contraceptive Coverage Lowers Taxes

Social conservatives say you can’t put a price tag on human life, but are they aware that curbing reproductive rights for women translates to higher taxes? According to the nonprofit National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, contraceptive use saves nearly $19 billion in annual medical costs and reduces abortion rates. “There’s a simple math in place: more unintended pregnancies mean more public costs,” said the campaign’s chief program officer. “Especially for the deficit hawks, it is a pennywise-pound-foolish strategy.” A report from the nonprofit found that employers who offer birth-control coverage end up saving more money than those who don’t.