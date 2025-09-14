President Donald Trump took a swipe at his critics but seemingly revealed his thoughts on his supporters in the process. “Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about,” Trump told attendees of a gala at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Saturday. A clip of Trump’s speech, taken by Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov, showed the crowd chuckling at the remark. Across the aisle, however, the comment raised some eyebrows. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a rising Democratic firebrand, wrote in an X post: “I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them 😳?” Trump made the quip while talking about Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “It must have been traumatic because the parents are conservative people—supposed to be very nice people—living in Utah, and the father turns in the son,” he said. “Boy, that’s a tough deal. Actually, I asked somebody in the FBI, how often does that happen where, knowing even the guilt, that a father will turn in or parents will turn in the son. And he said, ‘Almost never.’” The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for clarification on what Trump meant by his comments.
Controversial Rapper Under Fire for Calling Charlie Kirk ‘Piece of S***’
Punk-rap duo Bob Vylan stirred controversy after calling slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk a “piece of s---” during their Amsterdam performance on Saturday. Frontman Bobby Vylan—a stage name for Pascal Robinson-Foster—declared “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s--- of a human being. The pronouns was/were. [Because] if you talk s---, you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of s---,” according to videos on social media. Kirk, a far-right activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during a college campus event in Utah on Wednesday. The English rapper’s comments have garnered hefty backlash online. On Saturday, the frontman also repeated calls against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and encouraged violence against “fascists and Zionists,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The duo had their U.S. visas revoked earlier this summer following similar comments at Glastonbury Festival, where they led a “death to the IDF” chant, putting their upcoming North American tour in jeopardy.
Sony Picture and Crunchyroll’s newest animated film has hit the theaters, breaking box office records. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle premiered in theaters Friday, bringing in $70 million over its first weekend as of Sunday. This surpassed the previous record holder of biggest anime opening, the 1999 anime movie Pokémon: the First Movie-Mewtwo Strikes Back that garnered $31 million. The anime also broke records as the highest-grossing domestic debut of the year as of now for an animated film. Demon Slayer is a popular Japanese anime and manga series following the plot of a young boy who joins a demon slaying organization after his sister is turned into a demon. With over 220 million copies sold, the series has become a global franchise and one of the most popular animes. Starring Channing Tatum, the anime beat out other Hollywood films such as Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and The Long Walk. Sony’s success with Demon Slayers rides on the waves of the continued popularity of animated films; KPop Demon Hunters, also produced by Sony, experienced record-breaking success earlier this year. “Put ‘Demon’ in your title and you’re good to go,” said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst at ComScore to Variety.
Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift was a teary affair, according to the NFL superstar and Super Bowl champion. Kelce told FOX NFL Sunday reporter Erin Andrews that his “palms were sweating,” when he was preparing to propose to the pop star. “There were a few tears here and there. I’m an emotional guy,” Kelce said. Andrews wanted to know if there was any “dry mouth” or “nerves” while he was asking the big question. He said would let Swift tell the full story, but after admitting he let out a few tears, he still got a little sentimental. “It’s been an exciting ride up to this day. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he added. Swift and Kelce’s engagement took over the news cycle when it was announced in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26. A wedding date has not been shared publicly, but odds are it won’t be any time around the 2026 Super Bowl.
Tommy Norman, a police officer with a large following on social media, was arrested on domestic violence charges on Saturday, according to the North Little Rock Police Department. Authorities shared that Norman, 53, was charged with one count of domestic battery in the third degree. He is currently being held in Pulaski County jail in Little Rock, Arkansas without bond. The arrest report noted that officers responded to a late-night call for a reported assault on Norman’s wife. Norman, a 27-year veteran of the North Little Rock police Department, is set to appear in court on Nov. 6 and has been placed on administrative leave. The police officer grew a large audience on social media for his community engagement efforts. He frequently shares videos raising awareness for local causes and fundraisers. With nearly two million followers on Instagram, his bio states “Being a voice for the voiceless. Love everyone.” His work was also recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021. Norman was one of 16 individuals who received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
Chloë Sevigny is in hot water with fans after posting, then quickly deleting, photos with the musician Marylin Manson. Screenshots are circulating of the images; one shows Sevigny with Manson’s arm around her and the other shows Sevigny nearly licking Manson’s face. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault. A criminal investigation into the allegations cleared Manson. Many of his accusers remained unnamed, but Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco publicly came forward in the case in 2024. Manson was also accused of abuse by his former fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Despite the photos no longer being posted on her Instagram story, Sevigny is facing criticism on her account. On her most recent photo, the comment section is filled with people expressing anger about her encounter with Manson. “I will ALWAYS stand with Evan Rachel Wood & every single one of the victims of Marilyn Manson” one person wrote. “I expected more from you, Chloë. This is devastating as a longterm fan, someone who has had the pleasure of meeting you, and as a victim of abuse. I can’t understand why you would support him.” Sevigny, who received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Kitty Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story, did not immediately respond to request for comment.
British boxing icon Ricky Hatton died Sunday morning at age 46, according to reports. The cause of death has not been determined. According to a police statement obtained by the BBC, the Greater Manchester Police confirmed a body was discovered after a neighbor reported the incident. Authorities said “the death is not being treated as suspicious.” Hatton, a retired boxing champion, leaves behind a 15-year legacy with world titles in two weight classes: light-welterweight and welterweight. Hatton, who was nicknamed “The Hitman,” won 45 of his 48 professional matches while he was active from 1997 to 2012. The boxing legend had initially retired in 2011, but announced a comeback in 2012. After his loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, he announced his final retirement. Nearly 13 years later, Hatton announced a comeback match that was scheduled this year for Dec. 2 against Eisa Al Dah. Since his death, tributes from the sports community have poured in to mourn the legend. Ryan Burnett, an Irish boxing champion Hatton had trained and promoted, shared a tribute on Instagram. “My friend, you’ll be so sorely missed. Love ya mate,” he wrote.
White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding to model Abby Champion saw a star-studded invite list, including the on-screen members of Schwarzenegger’s White Lotus family. An Instagram post from Vogue shows the Idaho wedding that took place last week, with the bride and groom posed alongside Schwarzenegger’s fictional family. The third and most recent season of the hit HBO show focused on the Ratliff family, with Schwarzenegger playing the eldest son, Saxon Ratliff. The newly-wed couple stood with actor Jason Isaacs, who played the Ratliff father, Sam Nivola, who played the youngest brother, and Sarah Catherine Hook who played the sister. Nivola’s girlfriend, Iris Apatow, was also in the photo. Actress Parker Posey, who plays the Ratliff mother, was also in attendance. The cast of White Lotus have been candid about their close relationships off-screen. Hook told People that she, Nivola and Schwarzenegger have maintained close friendships since the show wrapped up production. “We’re like the Three Amigos!” Hook said. “The three of us got very, very, very close, and I’m so thankful for them. We had the best time together.” Schwarzenegger‘s real-life parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver also attended the wedding, alongside Champion’s parents Laura and Greg Champion.
Crypto-betting platform Polymarket is now tracking odds on whether Tyler Robinson, alleged shooter of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, acted alone or with the help of accomplices. Betting would appear to have opened on Friday evening, around 24 hours after police arrested Robinson, and roughly four days before prosecutors are expected to charge him with killing the conservative youth leader. Odds of Robinson being a “lone actor” started out at around 94%, but have fluctuated wildly amid intense and mounting speculation as to his possible motives, dropping to lows of 62% and evening out around 80% as of Sunday morning. If traders punting on the outcome of a murder investigation has left you shocked, don’t be. This is after all the same platform that’s reportedly seen users placing bets on everything from accused healthcare CEO-killer Luigi Mangione’s views on crypto, the supposed secret aliases of Elon Musk, how far the California wildfires would spread, AI being named 2024’s TIME Person of the year, whether Earth is actually flat, and if Trump would utter the word “tampon” during last year’s presidential campaign.
Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke said that the tragically short career of his childhood friend River Phoenix was filled with disdain for Hollywood fakery. “He was met with success much earlier than I was,” Hawke told Entertainment Weekly, speaking on Phoenix’s breakout role in 1986’s Stand By Me, which “launched this huge career at an extremely young age.” Hawke met Phoenix on the set of 1985’s Explorers when they were both 14 and has previously said his friend was “the brightest light and this industry chewed him up.” Noting the pressures of “a life in the performing arts,” Hawke told EW that Phoenix was “struggling” with fame. River, the older brother of fellow actor Joaquin Phoenix, died of a drug overdose in Hollywood in 1993 at the age of 23. Hawke continued that Phoenix was “vibrating off of how phony [success] was, whenever you’re getting a lot of accolades and you’re not even in control of your own art.” He added that “people are trying to make money off you [and] if you’re self-aware at all, you understand how dangerous that is.” Hawke’s latest film, Blue Moon, will hit the big screen next month.