Conway: Attorney Wrote Flynn Tweet, She Was With Trump ‘All Day’ on Saturday

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway corroborated President Trump’s attorney’s claim that he wrote the president’s Saturday tweet in which he said he fired former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for lying to Vice President Mike Pence and to the FBI. Conway said Monday that she was with Trump “all day” Saturday and that lawyer John Dowd wrote the tweet and sent it to the “director of social media,” CNN reported. The claim that Trump knew Flynn lied to the FBI could be used as possible evidence in an obstruction of justice case against the president.