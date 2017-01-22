Conway: Trump Won’t Release Tax Returns

CHEAT SHEET
White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday that President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns because the American people aren’t concerned about them. “We litigated this all through the election,” Conway said on ABC’s “This Week.” “People didn’t care. They voted for him.” The White House was obligated to respond after a petition garnered enough signatures. “Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like,” she added. Trump resisted calls to release his tax returns throughout the presidential campaign.