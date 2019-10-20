Cook Your Favorite Fall Stews In a Discounted Instant Pot — $80 on Amazon Right Now

By now, you should know that the Instant Pot reigns supreme in the world of easy-to-use kitchen gadgets. This thing does practically everything you need for the perfect meal besides eating it for you. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. And the family-sized 8Qt version is on sale for $80.

The Instant Pot DUO80 comes with 14 different one-touch presets to make your cooking even quicker. It’s got a soup/broth button, a steam button, a pressure cook button, even a poultry button (no overcooked chicken here!). There’s so much you can do with your Instant Pot. I made an Instant Pot French onion soup recipe and it lasted me through the week, taking it for lunch and eating leftovers for dinner. It was delicious and took practically a quarter of the time a traditional French onion soup takes. If you want to cut down on your cooking time without sacrificing on flavor, the Instant Pot is your answer. | Get it on Amazon >

